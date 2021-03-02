Report: Jadeveon Clowney expects to be medically cleared in April

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jadeveon Clowney is set to hit the open market again later this month and he reportedly won’t be 100 percent healthy when the new league year gets underway.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Clowney is expected to be fully cleared on the medical front in April. Clowney had surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his knee late in the 2020 season.

Clowney was limited to eight games after signing with the Titans last year. He recorded 19 tackles and forced a fumble, but did not provide the kind of boost to the pass rush that the team was looking for in the move.

Clowney said he’s open to a return to the Titans, but the feeling may not be mutual after his disappointing year. If he does move on, Clowney, who is No. 49 on our list of the top free agents, will be with his fourth team in as many seasons.

Report: Jadeveon Clowney expects to be medically cleared in April originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Saints re-sign Noah Spence

    The Saints have brought back defensive end Noah Spence on a one-year deal. According to multiple reports, Spence re-signed for the league minimum of $990,000. The defensive end joined the Saints late in the 2019 season, and re-upped with the club last March. But he tore his ACL while working out during last year’s offseason [more]

  • James Conner unlikely to remain in Pittsburgh

    After four years in Pittsburgh, running back James Conner appears to be on the way out. Conner becomes a free agent in two weeks and is unlikely to re-sign with the Steelers, according to ESPN. Last year Conner was the Steelers’ leading rusher with 721 yards, but most of his production came early in the [more]

  • Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/21-2/28

    2022 DE Kyle Thompson flashes the thumbs up Rivals.com ============================Aaron Williams is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound safety from Corona, California.Williams is shaping up to be a top safety in the class of 2023, and holds 11 offers from Georgia, USC, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon State, Oregon, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, and UNLV.

  • Matt Nagy makes Bears a logical landing place for Alex Smith

    Within hours of the report that Washington is parting ways with quarterback Alex Smith, reports started pegging the Bears as the logical next stop in Smith’s career. Smith could make sense for Chicago because the Bears need a quarterback, and because Smith has a strong relationship with Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who was the [more]

  • Arnold Palmer Invitational Preview

    The PGA TOUR hops from Bradenton over to Orlando for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. (AP)

  • Chandler Jones feels bad for Russell Wilson after Cardinals addition of J.J. Watt

    Russell Wilson‘s clamoring for more help along the offensive line in Seattle is only going to be heightened now that the Arizona Cardinals have added J.J. Watt to their defensive line. Wilson already had to see Aaron Donald twice a season for the last seven years with the Los Angeles Rams. Now Watt is teaming [more]

  • Johnathan Joseph had long conversation with J.J. Watt about playing in Arizona

    Cornerback Johnathan Joseph may not be playing with J.J. Watt as a member of the Cardinals in 2021, but a chat with his former Texans teammate may have helped Watt land in Arizona. Joseph signed with the Cardinals last November and appeared in four games for the team before landing on injured reserve. That time [more]

  • Latest PFF mock draft has Giants selecting Kwity Paye

    In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the New York Giants select Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye.

  • 13 cap casualties for Bills to consider in free agency

    Potential salary cap cuts that the Buffalo Bills might consider in 2021 free agency.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo has one QB to overcome to be 49ers' starter in 2021

    Only one thing stands between Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' starting job in 2021, but it' not who you think it is.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Intel, Verizon, Costco and Intuit

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Intel, Verizon, Costco and Intuit

  • Former Texas coach Tom Herman joining Chicago Bears

    Herman has agreed to join the Bears in an analyst role, and the move is viewed as an opportunity for him to learn the NFL game and work with the Bears' offensive staff.

  • NFL betting: Does the Cardinals' addition of J.J. Watt make them a contender?

    J.J. Watt is a splash addition. But how much will he help Arizona?

  • Federer to miss this month's Miami Open

    Federer will miss out on defending his Miami Open title at the March 22-April 4 Masters 1000 event, although Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are expected to take part along with Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal. The 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer will make his long-awaited return to the court at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha next week and the 39-year-old may play an event in Dubai after that his agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed to the Miami Herald.

  • Dana White insists Khamzat Chimaev isn't retiring after brutal battle with COVID-19, emotional post

    At one point while battling COVID-19 in the hospital, Khamzat Chimaev "thought he was going to die."

  • Alonso does not look or drive like a 39-year-old, says Ocon

    Esteban Ocon expects new team mate Fernando Alonso to come back strongly with Renault-owned Alpine this season after two years out of Formula One and at the age of 39. The double world champion will be the second oldest driver after Alfa Romeo's 41-year-old Kimi Raikkonen and last month had jaw surgery after a collision with a car while cycling in Switzerland. Ocon, 24, said he had been impressed by the Spaniard's performance in post-season testing last December and had no doubt he would be hard to beat.

  • How Zion Williamson can provide a necessary jolt leading up to NBA's All-Star Game

    As the NBA struggles to find participants for Sunday's activities, Zion agreeing to the dunk contest might be the highlight of the night.

  • European Tour set to make history with three back-to-back tournaments played in Florida

    The European Tour is ready to make history by playing three back-to-back tournaments in Florida. If the emergency plans have to be actioned because of the pandemic, it will be the first time the circuit has ever hosted an event in the the previously off-limits United States. Officials at Wentworth HQ have had to move quickly and creatively to fill the void that will most likely be left because of the Covid-19 situation and restrictions on travelling to and from Spain and Portugal. The proposals are still being worked through, but it is understood that the respective parties have arrived at a solution that would have been unimaginable until the “strategic alliance” between the two main male tours was signed four months ago. Not only has the PGA Tour given their sanction to the prospective tournaments, but it is understood they first proposed the idea as they saw their new partners struggling with the schedule due to the ongoing crisis. Immediately after The Masters at Augusta, the Tour is down to visit Tenerife, Gran Canaria and the Algarve. But with Spain banning visitors from the UK and South Africa and with Portugal on the red list, the “elite athlete” exemption would not apply. On average, roughly a third of European Tour fields are made up by South African and UK pros, making it doubtful this trio of stops could justifiably go ahead. At the moment, the Tour is undergoing a frustrating four-week blank period of regular events and Keith Pelley, the wily chief executive, has made it his mission to give his membership ample opportunities. Last year, Pelley witnessed more than 20 tournaments being either cancelled or postponed because of coronavirus, but after a three-month hiatus, the resourceful Canadian was still able to compile a running order that featured 22 events until the end of the year, including a six-week “UK Swing”. It was a phenomenal achievement under the circumstances, but Pelley’s canniest bit of business undoubtedly came in December. With the Premier Golf League offering Pelley 10s of millions to lend its mooted World Tour series some credibility by sanctioning the first few events, Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner came in to buy a portion of its rivals media company - estimated to be more than £50m - and sign up to an agreement finally to co-operate with each other after decades of a fragmented global calendar. Monahan was invited on to the European Tour’s board and the benefits of the arrangement could soon pay off so rapidly and so welcomely for Pelley’s circuit. After this story appeared on the Telegraph Sport website on Monday afternoon, a memo was sent to all the players referencing this article and confirming that “our new partners at the PGA Tour have offered to help us in any way possible, which is a credit to them and visible evidence of the strength of our recently-announced Strategic Alliance”. It added: “It is very much only a possibility at this stage and is part of our continuing desire to investigate all avenues available to us if, in fact, our current schedule is not feasible due to continued travel restrictions for different sections of our membership.” Meanwhile, late on Sunday, Tiger Woods broke his silence following his car crash in LA last week, thanking all of his fellow pros for wearing his Sunday uniform in the final round of not only the WGC Workday Championship at The Concession, but also at the LPGA’S Gainbridge event at Lake Nona and on the PGA Tour’s seniors tournament. He said: "It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts." He went on to express his gratitude, saying: "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.” Woods, 45, remains in hospital in California starting his recovery from multiple surgeries on career-threatening injuries to his lower-right leg. He is hopeful of being able to return to his Florida home later this week.

  • NBA roundup: Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win

    Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.

  • Buccaneers QB coach: Tom Brady came to Tampa to match what Peyton Manning did in Denver

    Peyton Manning has been out of the NFL for five years, but his accomplishments are still apparently haunting Tom Brady.