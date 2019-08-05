Report: Jadeveon Clowney expected to report after third preseason game

Word in July was that Jadeveon Clowney would report to the Texans until just before the start of the regular season, but it appears that plan has shifted to give him a little bit more time with the team before they face the Saints on the first Monday Night Football game of the year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Clowney’s plan is to report to the team after they face the Cowboys in their third preseason game on August 24. Clowney would not play in the team’s final preseason game, but would have some more time to work with the team and make sure he’s ready to go for the regular season.

The report calls that a “tentative plan,” so there could be a change over the next couple of weeks but there’s no expectation that Clowney will miss regular season time.

Clowney is set to play out the year under the terms of the franchise tag and would be set for unrestricted free agency next year as long as the Texans don’t use the tag a second time.