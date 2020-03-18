Report: Jadeveon Clowney disappointed with lack of big offers

Jadeveon Clowney heads into free agency this afternoon hoping some team comes along with a better offer than he’s heard so far.

That’s the word from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network who reports that Clowney, the defensive end/outside linebacker who played for the Seahawks last year, hasn’t seen an offer to his liking.

The Seahawks have said they’re interested in keeping Clowney, but apparently not at the price he was hoping to hear.

One issue facing Clowney may be that teams want to get a full medical work-up on him before making a firm offer. Last year Clowney played through a core muscle injury, and that’s the kind of injury that teams usually want to have their medical staffs look at before signing. With much of America on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, getting players and team doctors in the same room isn’t as easy as it usually would be.

Clowney is the No. 12 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

