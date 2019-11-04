Report: Jacoby Brissett’s MRI was as hoped, so he could play this week

The MRI on Jacoby Brissett‘s injured left knee revealed nothing unexpected, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Brissett officially has a sprain of his medial collateral ligament.

He has a chance to play against the Dolphins, but there is “nothing definite” on his status for this week yet, according to Mortensen. That follows a PFT report earlier in the day.

Brissett’s response to treatment this week will determine his availability for Sunday.

The Colts regard him as week to week.

Brissett injured his knee with 12:41 remaining in the second quarter when Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward shoved All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson into Brissett’s leg.

Brissett went 4-of-5 for 59 yards.

The Colts lost after Adam Vinatieri missed a 43-yard field goal with 1:11 remaining.