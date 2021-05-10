Report: Jacksonville Jaguars to sign Tim Tebow, use former QB as tight end

The Week

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) suggested he isn't pleased with the current state of the Republican Party on Sunday, telling NBC News' Chuck Todd that it "bothers me" that Republicans have to "swear fealty" to former President Donald Trump "or you get kicked out." The GOP, he said, has become a "circular firing squad where we're just attacking members of our party instead of focusing on solving problems" or debating the Biden administration on policy. WATCH: @GovLarryHogan reacts to GOP's move to oust Liz Cheney from House leadership & says "it's sort of a circular firing squad where we're just attacking our own party." "It just bothers me that you have to swear fealty to the 'Dear Leader' or you get kicked out the party." pic.twitter.com/22khoNvQNI — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 9, 2021 Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), another Republican who isn't afraid to criticize Trump, had a different analogy for his party: the Titanic. "We're ... in the middle of this slow sink," he told CBS News' John Dickerson, later arguing that many of his colleagues are trying to move on too quickly from reckoning with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) likens GOP to “Titanic”: “We’re in the middle of this slow sink. We have a band playing on the deck, telling everybody it’s fine, and meanwhile Donald Trump’s running around, trying to find women’s clothing and get on the first lifeboat.” pic.twitter.com/L7Wjy87ngV — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comDoomsday for bad bosses5 scathingly funny cartoons about anti-vaxxers jeopardizing herd immunityThe war on the unemployed