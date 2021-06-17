Report: Jack Eichel trade sweepstakes 'getting more intense and serious'

It appears the Jack Eichel sweepstakes may be over sooner rather than later.

By the time the 2021 Stanley Cup champion is decided, the disgruntled Buffalo Sabres captain may already have a new home, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“Nobody said the Stanley Cup playoffs had to be over before Jack Eichel potentially gets moved,” LeBrun stated. “And while I’m not saying the star center will get traded before the end of the playoffs, what I’m hearing is that conversations between the Buffalo Sabres and other interested teams are getting more intense and serious.

“So read into that what you will. The next few weeks could be intriguing on that front. And I would imagine Sabres GM Kevyn Adams would be counting on a first-round pick to be used the night of July 23 in this year’s draft in any package so the clock indeed is ticking.”

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) reacts after scoring a goal. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This latest report comes just one week after Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman stated he believes the Sabres do not want to move forward with Eichel.

LeBrun also added which teams he feels make sensible trading partners for Buffalo.

“Eichel, 24, has five years and $50 million left on his contract but there’s no question there are teams — at a certain price — who believe a change of scenery will reset his career,” he noted. “Teams I believe make sense: Los Angeles, Minnesota, Anaheim, Columbus, Philadelphia and the Rangers, among others. The Kings want to make a splashy move for a top-6 forward, the Wild could use another top center, and the Jackets (who have three first-round picks this year) of course really, really need a No. 1 center.”

In addition to LeBrun’s report, Jeremy White of Buffalo’s WGR 550 is hearing a trade could happen in “days, not weeks.”

Eichel has been vocal about the “disconnect” between him and the Sabres organization stemming from the treatment of the herniated disc in his neck this season. With both sides seemingly ready to move on, it appears the only thing holding up a trade is the right offer.

More from Yahoo Sports