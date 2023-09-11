Report: Jack Conklin out for season with torn ACL, MCL

After further testing, the Browns' fears have been confirmed on right tackle Jack Conklin.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Conklin tore the ACL and MCL in his knee and will be out for the rest of the 2023 season.

Conklin, 29, got rolled up on during the Week 1 victory over the Bengals and had to leave the field on a cart. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said postgame that Conklin's injury didn’t look good.

Rookie Dawand Jones replaced Conklin at right tackle and played 70 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps.

After spending his first four seasons with the Titans, Conklin signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2020. He’s started 37 games for Cleveland, missing much of the 2021 season due to injury. He returned to start 14 games for the Browns last year.

A two-time, first-team All-Pro, Conklin agreed to a four-year $60 million extension with the Browns last December to keep him tied to the club through 2026.