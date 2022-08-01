Report: Jack Conklin to come off PUP list Monday

While the sports world swirls around the announcement of QB Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, the Cleveland Browns prepare to kick off another training camp practice. After taking off Sunday, the Browns are back on the field on Monday.

Outside of Watson’s suspension, injury concerns have been the key storyline in Berea this year. First, WR David Bell was unable to perform then a number of veterans were added to different lists, keeping them out of practice.

Later, WR Anthony Schwartz was injured and Saturday WR Isaiah Weston went down with what looks to be a major injury.

Monday came with some good news as the team informed reporters that OL Jack Conklin would be coming off the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and back to practice.

Conklin was lost early in the 2021 season with a knee injury and restructured his contract to return to the team this year. HC Kevin Stefanski said his starting right tackle was diligent this offseason working out in Berea to return healthy.

Getting Conklin back healthy this quickly into camp is a huge boost for the team’s offense, especially with QB Jacoby Brissett taking over for the first six games of the year.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire