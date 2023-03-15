Report: Jabrill Peppers to re-sign with Patriots on two-year deal

Charean Williams
·1 min read

Free agent safety Jabrill Peppers has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Peppers 27, made $2 million on a one-year deal with the Patriots a year ago. He played all 17 games with five starts, seeing action on 399 defensive snaps and 269 on special teams.

Peppers totaled 60 tackles and recovered a fumble.

The Browns made him the 25th overall choice in 2017, and he played in Cleveland for two seasons before three seasons with the Giants.

He has appeared in 78 games with 64 starts in his career, recording 393 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 25 pass breakups.

