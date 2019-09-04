Report: JaVale McGee robbed of championship ring, $200K in cash, jewelry in home burglary

JaVale McGee is reportedly the latest celebrity target of burglars in Los Angeles. (Getty)

Burglars broke into the home of Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee and made off with two safes that held at least $200,000 in cash and jewelry, including one of the two NBA championship rings he won with the Golden State Warriors, TMZ reports.

He’s also missing a pair of goggles he wore during a championship celebration, according to the report.

Which ring McGee is missing is not clear. He played on championship teams in Golden State in 2017 and 2018. Police told TMZ that McGee discovered the burglary at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday, but surveillance footage shows that it happened on Saturday.

No arrests have been made, according to the report.

Celebrity targets in Los Angeles

Athletes and celebrities in Los Angeles have been common targets of burglars in recent years. Police arrested three teenage men last October accused of breaking into multiple homes, including that of Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig.

The break-in of Woods’ home occurred when the Rams were traveling for a road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

One of the men arrested allegedly had a list of other high-profile targets including LeBron James, Matt Damon and Viola Davis.

