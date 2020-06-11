Report: J.R. Smith likely won’t face charges for beatdown

J.R. Smith got caught on video beating up someone who allegedly vandalized Smith’s vehicle. The former Cavaliers guard then made a video explaining himself.

The incident probably ends there.

TMZ:

J.R. Smith will likely NOT be hit with criminal charges for beating the hell out of an alleged vandal in an incident caught on video, multiple sources involved with the situation tell TMZ Sports.

Law enforcement sources tell us … the victim has not gone to police — no report has been filed — and, at this point, we’re told it seems highly unlikely that will happen.

This news won’t hurt Smith’s chances of getting signed. (The Lakers were interested.)

The NBA’s transaction window will open soon.

