Report: J.J. Watt tore bicep, labrum, and rotator cuff

Word came on Wednesday night that Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will have shoulder surgery that is likely to end his season and details about the extent of his injury were reported on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watt tore his bicep, labrum, and rotator cuff in last Sunday’s win over the Texans. Watt also reportedly dislocated his shoulder.

That certainly sounds like a set of season-ending injuries and it certainly seems to be a long shot that Watt will be back on the field before the season is out.

Watt signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals last offseason. He had 16 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and 10 quarterback hits in seven games with Arizona.

