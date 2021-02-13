Report: J.J. Watt will take his time, but wants a contender

Are the Buffalo Bills going to be in on defensive end JJ Watt now that he’s free to sign with any team? It seems likely that Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane would at least make a phone call.

But for a response, Beane might have to wait until Monday for that. After Watt was released on Friday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year… just wants to relax over the weekend.

Reportedly Watt will wait to talk to “potential options” until after weekend, so Monday or Tuesday depending on if Watt is going to take a long holiday weekend. Can’t blame the guy for that.

In addition, the report indicates one positive thing for the Bills. It is “important” to Watt to play for a contender. The Bills certainly fit the bill there as they’re fresh off a trip to the AFC Championship game:

With J.J. Watt officially waived today, he can begin receiving calls from NFL teams. I'm told Watt wants to take the weekend before digging into potential options. Going to a contender will be important. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 12, 2021

Watt, 32 next season, could be a viable option for the Bills to improve their pass rush. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the NFL’s seventh-best edge defender last season despite only having five sacks. Watt is certainly still a talented player.

That rating alone shows that Watt has yet to slow down with age, but in Buffalo, he would also play in Sean McDermott’s defense. That scheme calls for a rotation along the defensive front, which would help keep Watt fresher than perhaps with other teams. Watt and the Bills could make sense… but as first mentioned… it’s time to wait for now.

