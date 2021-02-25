Report: J.J. Watt price tag could push $16M

As the J.J. Watt free agency fun closes in on two weeks, we’ve now gotten our first word on potentially how much the defender could fetch on the open market after being released by the Texans.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, it’s a pretty solid number. Reportedly the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has received offers near $15-16 million per year:

JJ Watt has received several offers from teams. The best offer he has received right now is between 15-16 million per year, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 25, 2021

While 31, Watt still has been productive in the very recent past. Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL’s seventh best pass rusher in 2020. Considering that and his accolades, it comes as no surprise that Watt has several suitors in on him and that he may carry a nice price tag despite his age.

The Bills and Watt have reportedly been said to have a level of mutual interest. In addition, his top-three landing spots were pegged on Wednesday and those were said to be the Packers, Titans or Bills.

Two others connected to Watt have been the Steelers and Browns as well, but it appears Pittsburgh will be out of the running.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates involving Watt and on all Bills free agency news.

