Report: J.J. Watt could command $16 million in free agency

OK, Vikings fans, there is some good news and bad news.

The bad news is that if J.J. Watt is worth between $15-16 million a year, he is most likely out of Minnesota’s price range.

The good news: At least the Bears, Packers and Lions also seem to be strapped for cash this offseason, so Watt heading to any of those teams for that price would be hard to work out at the moment. Of course, that can change if a team wants to restructure, cut or trade players to free up space for Watt.

As reported by ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Watt has had several offers from teams, with the best one being $15-16 million per year.

ESPN Radio’s John Clayton said Buffalo, Green Bay and Tennessee are the top-three teams in terms of his potential landing spots. The Raiders were tabbed as a dark horse.

Watt is not the unstoppable force he once was, but the defensive lineman still seems capable of being effective in pass, whether that means pressuring the quarterback or batting down passes. Watt also had a run defense grade of 81 on PFF. He’d be a major addition for a team in need of creating pressure behind the line of scrimmage.

It seems unlikely that Watt’s next destination will be in the NFC North, assuming $15-16 million is what it takes. Minnesota could use a three-technique defensive tackle or another defensive end, but it seems doubtful the team could land Watt for that high of a price tag.