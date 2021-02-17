A report last week listed the Bills among the teams that had contacted the representation for free agent defensive end J.J. Watt.

Kimberley Martin of ESPN reports that the interest is “definitely mutual.”

The Bills, having reached the AFC Championship Game this past season, definitely qualify as a contender, which reportedly is a consideration for Watt. He never got beyond the divisional round during his career in Houston.

The Texans cut Watt on Friday, making him an immediate free agent. He since has called free agency “wild.”

Watt reportedly is “seriously considering” the Browns, and Titans General Manager Jon Robinson confirmed Tuesday his team has had contact with Watt.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert called any interest in Watt “just speculation at this point.” The Packers are another team linked to Watt.

But it remains unclear what kind of commitment any team is willing to make to Watt without knowing the salary cap for 2021.

Watt, who turns 32 next month, made 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, 17 quarterback hits, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception in 2020. He hasn’t reached double-digit sacks since 2018, when he recorded 16.

Watt has 101 sacks in his career.

Report: J.J. Watt, Bills have mutual interest originally appeared on Pro Football Talk