The Browns are re-signing cornerback A.J. Green, having agreed to terms on a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports.

Green, 24, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next week.

He played all 17 games last season and totaled 18 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit. Green played 141 defensive snaps and 221 on special teams.

Green played 12 games in 2021, seeing action on 176 defensive snaps and 189 on special teams. He played in two games as a rookie after signing with the Browns as a priority undrafted free agent signing.

Greg Newsome II is expected to move outside full time, giving Green a chance to win the nickel corner job.

Report: A.J. Green to re-sign with Browns on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk