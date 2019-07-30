Report: A.J. Green expected to miss regular-season games

When news broke this morning that A.J. Green underwent ankle surgery, it seemed at least a possibility the Bengals receiver could miss some regular-season games.

That, indeed, is the case.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that “based on what they found cleaning out the ankle, [Green] is now expected to miss a few games.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed the team doesn’t expect Green back in time for the season opener.

“There’s a good chance he’s going to miss a couple games,” Taylor said after Rapoport’s report, via Joe Danneman of Fox19. “We’re hopeful he’s back at the beginning of the season. A little more extensive than we initially thought.”

Green injured his ankle while the team held a training camp practice in Dayton as part of the league-wide celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, as the first game in NFL history was played in Dayton. Although turf conditions have come under scrutiny, the Bengals say they did not contribute to Green’s injury.

The receiver is in the final year of his deal, making $12 million in base salary and counting $15.2 million against the salary cap in 2019. Green has six 1,000-yard seasons in his eight seasons but had a career-low 694 receiving yards in 2018 when he played only nine games.