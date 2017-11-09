Report: J.D. Martinez is seeking a contract in the $200 million range

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that free agent outfielder, represented by Scott Boras, is seeking a contract in the range of $200 million.

This time of year, we often hear whispers of what the top free agents are seeking on the total market and it’s often met with derision. Martinez, however, is coming off of an incredible 2017 campaign in which he hit .303/.376/.690 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI in 489 plate appearances between the Tigers and Diamondbacks.

Martinez, 30, was in particular dominant after joining the D-Backs on July 18. He cranked out 29 homers and knocked in 65 runs in 257 PA in the span of 62 games. The Diamondbacks finished 96-66, earning home field advantage against the Rockies in the National League Wild Card game, which they won.

Is Martinez worth $200 million? Yeah, probably. Will he get it? Probably not. Last year, Yoenis Cespedes snagged the largest contract among position players, inking a four-year, $110 million deal with the Mets. He was followed by Dexter Fowler, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal. But you always start high in negotiations and work your way towards the middle. In any case, I’d rather see the players get more than they’re worth — which is not the case here — than have the owners pocket more money.

