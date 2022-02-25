Report: J.C. Jackson wants Jalen Ramsey money in free agency

The cornerback market is going to be a pricey one heading into free agency. New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is among the corners who could be on the market.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi indicated that Jackson wants to be played like a top-five player at the position. Jackson was a key part of the New England secondary in 2021, recording eight interceptions. He was able to help the Patriots find stability at the position, with the Patriots electing to trade Stephon Gilmore in October.

As Jackson heads into free agency, some of the top cornerbacks in football have been able to set the market prices. Girardi thinks this could be a sticking point for the Patriots.

“When you look at J.C. Jackson’s age and his production, I think he wants to be paid in the top five of cornerbacks,” Giardi reported on NFL Network. “So we’re talking in the Jalen Ramsey, Byron Jones, Marshon Lattimore — that company. That’s where he wants to be at right now, and I don’t know whether the Patriots are going to be willing to do that long-term. “So, can they find something in the middle? I don’t know that something in the middle is going to get it done.”

Where do things stand with JC Jackson? And what needs to be on the table? My report. pic.twitter.com/jz1o7sFNVl — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 23, 2022

Jalen Ramsey has an average annual value of $20 million heading into free agency. Marshon Lattimore has an average annual value of $19.4 million. With that in mind, these are some of the numbers Jackson could be looking to get, with free agency looming.

