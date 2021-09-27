Report: A.J. Brown week-to-week with hamstring injury

Wide receiver A.J. Brown may not be available for the Titans as they try to extend their two-game winning streak.

Brown left Sunday’s win over the Colts after playing eight snaps because of a hamstring injury. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he’s considered week-to-week at this point. The Titans play the Jets this weekend and the Jaguars in Week Five.

Brown did not catch a pass before getting hurt on Sunday. He had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks of the season.

The Titans also played without Julio Jones for most of the second half against the Colts. Head coach Mike Vrabel said the team was only going to use him in an emergency because he was dealing with tightness and Brown’s injury didn’t change those plans. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Carlos Rogers, Cameron Batson, and Racey McMath were the other wideouts active on Sunday.

