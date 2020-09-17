Report: A.J. Brown dealing with bone bruise in knee

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown moved from limited practice on Wednesday to not practicing at all on Thursday, which isn’t a great sign for his chances of playing against the Jaguars this weekend.

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown’s availability is in doubt beyond that point.

Schefter reports that Brown is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee. He adds that the wideout is considered week-to-week and that would suggest that missing at least this Sunday’s game is in the cards for him.

Brown was Tennessee’s leading receiver last season and caught five passes for 39 yards in the season-opening win over the Broncos.

There was better injury news concerning wide receiver Corey Davis. He went from not practicing due to a hamstring injury to limited participation on Thursday.

