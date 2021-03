Report: A.J. Bouye leaves Las Vegas without deal

Free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye had his first visit this week.

Bouye, though, has left Las Vegas without a deal, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports Thursday.

Bouye, 29, became a free agent Feb. 10 when the Broncos cut him.

He ranks No. 43 on PFT’s list of the top free agents.

Bouye joined the Broncos last March in a trade with the Jaguars but played only seven games due to a shoulder injury and a suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. He has two games left on that suspension that he will serve at the start of the regular season.

Bouye had 23 tackles and six passes defensed in 2020.

He played four seasons with the Texans and three with the Jaguars before spending last season in Denver. Bouye’s only Pro Bowl appearance came in 2017.

