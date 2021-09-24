Report: Isaiah Thomas to likely seek a ‘ clearer opportunity’ after strong workouts with the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors made headlines last week as they brought in two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas for workouts. While there initially looked to be hope that the Warriors and Thomas could potentially work out an agreement for the upcoming season, the former Celtics star is now reportedly seeking a different opportunity.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Thomas had a strong week of workouts with Golden State. The issue was more of what the Warriors wanted to prioritize for their final few roster spots. Per Slater, Thomas left without a deal and will look for an opportunity that provides a clearer path to making an NBA roster:

After a strong week of workouts with the Warriors, I'm told Isaiah Thomas left town without a deal commitment and the belief is he will seek out a more clear opportunity to make a team elsewhere, as the Warriors prioritize wing and frontcourt depth. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 24, 2021

Thomas last played in the NBA on a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2021 season. Since his NBA All-Star seasons in 2016 and 2017, the former Washington Husky has dealt with chronic injury issues that have limited his mobility and effectiveness. A hip issue has kept Thomas out for much of the past few seasons as he looks to climb his way back into the NBA.

Proving their commitment to wing depth, the Warriors signed veteran wing Avery Bradley earlier today.

While the roster construction didn’t work out for the Warriors, there will certainly be other chances for Thomas to get himself back into an NBA rotation providing he stays healthy.