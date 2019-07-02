Report: Isaiah Thomas to get his chance in Washington, agrees to one-year contract

John Wall is sidelined, likely for all of next season, with a torn Achilles.

The point guards on the Wizards roster now are Ish Smith and Isaac Bonga. There are minutes to be had there.

Isaiah Thomas is going to get the chance to take them, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by David Aldridge of The Athletic.

Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019





Isaiah Thomas says he’s signing with Washington. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 2, 2019





That almost certainly is for the veteran minimum.

But what it gives Thomas is a chance — which is all he wants. This was a man fifth in MVP voting just two seasons ago at the end of 2017, he was lined up for a massive payday, but hip surgeries and limited chances (behind Jamal Murray in Denver last season) have limited him to 44 games total over two seasons.

Washington may put the ball in Bradley Beal‘s hands a lot next season, and Smith can create, but that’s about it on the Wizards roster. Thomas used to be a great shot creator, he going to get an opportunity to prove he still is.

Thomas going to be a fan favorite, and a lot of people around the league will be rooting for him. We’ll see if he still has some magic in those shoes.