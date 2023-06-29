Report: Isaiah Rodgers won a $1,000 prop bet on a teammate's over/under rushing yards

Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers didn't just bet on NFL games last season. He reportedly won a $1,000 bet related to his own team.

Rodgers placed a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under rushing yards by a Colts running back last season, according to David Purdum of ESPN. The bet won.

The report doesn't say which Colts teammate Rodgers bet on or which game, but it's easy to see how an NFL player could have inside information about a teammate's role in the game plan for that particular week, and how the player could use that inside information to win a prop bet.

The report said most of Rodgers' bets were in the $25 to $50 range, and the $1,000 bet was the largest wager Rodgers placed. That raises obvious questions about what Rodgers knew that led him to bet so much more money than he usually bet.

The NFL announced today that Rodgers is suspended indefinitely and won't be eligible to apply for reinstatement until 2024. After Rodgers was suspended, the Colts announced that they have released him.