REPORT: Iowa to name Tim Lester as offensive coordinator

Iowa’s long search for their next offensive coordinator appears to be reaching its conclusion.

On Sunday, it was reported by Football Scoop that the Hawkeyes would be naming Green Bay Packers’ analyst and former Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester as the program’s offensive coordinator.

Lester will be in charge of trying to transform an Iowa offense that averaged just 15.4 points per game in 2023 under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

Lester spent the 2017 through 2022 seasons as the head coach at Western Michigan where he replaced current Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck. During his six seasons with Western Michigan, Lester led the Broncos to a 37-32 record including 26-20 in conference play.

He was fired as the Broncos head coach following the 2022 season after the program finished with their first losing record of his tenure.

Lester has also spent time at the FBS level with Syracuse (2013-2015) and Purdue (2016). In his last stint as an offensive coordinator for Syracuse in 2015, the Oranges’ offense averaged 27.2 points per game.

