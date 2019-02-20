Report: Interim Pelicans GM Danny Ferry wants NBA to back off demand that Anthony Davis plays

One of the biggest questions of the NBA season post-All-Star break is how much — if at all — Anthony Davis will play for the New Orleans Pelicans.

After failing to consummate a trade before the deadline, the Pelicans announced that they would play Davis for the rest of the season.

It is largely believed that the announcement came under pressure from the league that it has the right to impose a $100,000 fine every time a team rests a healthy player.

A lot has changed since that announcement

Since that announcement, Anthony Davis has put up sporadic performances and injured his shoulder in a game.

The shoulder injury wasn’t serious. But it was a brief glimpse into the nightmare scenario that sees Davis get seriously hurt and plummets his trade value.

The whole situation added up to enough for general manager Dell Demps to lose his job.

Report: Danny Ferry wants to re-engage NBA on Davis

Insert Danny Ferry. The Pelicans promoted the Demps adviser and former general manager of the Atlanta Hawks to replace Demps in an interim role.

And now Ferry intends to press the NBA on its reported insistence that Davis continue to play, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Allowing Davis to play and get injured was apparently the final straw for Pelicans owner Gayle Benson with Demps. He was fired the next day.

Ferry presumably prefers to not suffer the same fate as Demps with this second chance in the NBA after a disgraceful exit from the Hawks. Convincing the NBA to not force the team to play Davis and risk a more serious injury would seem to be a check mark in his favor for any long-term employment prospects.

What’s next?

How the NBA would respond to Ferry’s reported plan is a mystery. The league would obviously also prefer that Davis remain healthy. But it also wants to maintain the appearance of competitive balance while making sure its star players show up for paying customers and — more importantly — paying television networks.

So the Davis saga continues forward. Where it stops is anybody’s guess.

