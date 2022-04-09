Report: Interest picking up for former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu in free agency

It was a bit of a surprise that the initial rush of NFL free agent signings didn’t include former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu.

The 29-year-old has three first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl appearances, and he’s regarded as one of the best safeties in the league. But after his contract expired with the Kansas City Chiefs — the team with which he won a Super Bowl — he hasn’t found a new home.

That could be changing soon, though. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the market for Mathieu is heating up. The Philadelphia Eagles, who Mathieu visited with virtually on Thursday, are emerging as one of the top candidates to land his services.

Mathieu also held a visit with his hometown New Orleans Saints this week and said he would want to play for the team.

Sources: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the #Eagles, as Philly has emerged as a prime location for one of the top free agents. The Honey Badger visited the #Saints this week, and now has done a zoom with Philly. His market is heating up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

The nine-year veteran played stints with the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans prior to his time with the Chiefs. He has 610 tackles, 10 sacks, 76 pass breakups and 26 interceptions for his career. He had a career-best six interceptions in 2020.

He’s still in his prime, and it’s unlikely he’ll be a free agent for much longer.

