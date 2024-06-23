Report: Inter want €70m for Calhanoglu amid Munich interest

Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu takes part in a training session at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League Final soccer match against Manchester City FC. Robert Michael/dpa

Inter Milan want €70 million (74.8 million) for midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu amid reported interest from Bayern Munich in the Turkey midfielder, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Sunday.

Calhanoglu, 27, was a key player in Inter's run to the Serie A title last season, and has a contract with the Nerazzurri until 2027.

Germany's Bild paper reported that Bayern have contacted the Germany-born player who has played in the Bundesliga before at SV Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

Turkish media said that Calhanoglu has confirmed Bayern's interest from Turkey's Euro 2024 base camp.

He did not comment on the issue after Turkey's 3-0 defeat against Portugal on Saturday, and there has also been no official reaction from the clubs.

Gazzetta said that Inter have not been officially contacted by Bayern after turning down a first query from the Bundesliga record champions last month.

But they have now set a high transfer fee because Bayern are talking with Calhanoglu's agent, the report said.

Bayern want to bolster their squad under new coach Vincent Kompany after a first season without silverware since 2012.

They have signed centre back Hiroki Ito from Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart, and have been linked with other players including Fulham's João Palhinha and Germany centre back Jonathan Tah from German league and cup champions Bayer Leverkusen.