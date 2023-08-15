Report: Injured Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan gets one-year extension

The New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.24 million extension with linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news on Monday.

McMillan re-signed with the Patriots for the 2023 season back in March, but in May, he suffered a partially torn Achilles tendon at OTAs that landed him on injured reserve.

The Patriots’ willingness to agree on a deal with McMillan shows serious perceived value from coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the staff. McMillan contributed in 64 percent of the special teams snaps last year. This new deal with the Patriots will keep him on the roster through the 2024 season,

The Patriots have signed LB Raekwon McMillan to a 1-year extension through 2024 worth up to $2.245M. McMillan is out for the season due to injury, but this keeps him in the fold for 2024. This marks the second time they have extended McMillan for a year after he landed on IR. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 14, 2023

McMillan was signed to a one-year extension by the Patriots back in 2021 as well, after suffering a torn ACL in training camp. He overcame the injury and contributed greatly for New England the following season.

With this latest deal, the Patriots are clearly banking on history repeating itself.

