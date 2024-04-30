Report indicates the Vikings tried to trade up to No. 3 overall with the Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings ultimately landed their new franchise quarterback in J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, a detailed report out of New England indicates the Vikings tried to move up mich higher to acquire the quarterback of their choosing.

Mike Reiss of ESPN notes the Vikings made quite the offer to move up from No. 11 to No. 3. Per Reiss, Minnesota offered three first-round picks: No. 11, No. 23 and the Vikings’ first-rounder in 2025. In return, New England would send No. 3 overall and a pair of unspecified middle-round picks.

The Patriots refused to trade out of the pick, desiring to land Drake Maye and knowing they would not be able to draft the North Carolina quarterback if they moved off the third pick. New England also rebuffed an offer from the New York Giants that involved the No. 6 overall pick.

The Vikings later traded up with the New York Jets from 11 to 10 to select McCarthy.

