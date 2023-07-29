Report indicates Cubs will be involved in Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While Chicago Cubs fans likely have their eyes zeroed in on the upcoming trade deadline, this offseason has already sparked remarkable attention due to the impending free agency of Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star widely regarded to be the sport's - and one of all of sports' - greatest talents.

Compiling what is his third consecutive otherworldly season as one of the game's premier pitchers and arguably the game's finest hitter, Ohtani's upcoming contract is likely going to cost an amount previously seen unthinkable.

Widely expected to be the first player in MLB history to earn a $500 million contract, with some even anticipating $600 million, the big-market players in baseball are all expected to be in on the generational talent, including the Angels who will hope to maintain his services.

Though teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are expected to be primary contenders for the 29-year-old MVP, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score indicated that the Cubs are anticipated to be involved in the bidding.

Levine was steadfast in his belief that the Cubs would be players in Ohtani's market, while also indicating that the exorbitant cost would not shy away the North Siders' front office from pursuing him.

Currently, the largest contract in Cubs' franchise history belongs to Jason Heyward, who signed an eight-year deal worth $184 million ahead of the 2016 season.

Entering play Saturday, Ohtani leads the majors in several offensive categories, including triples (seven), home runs (39), slugging percentage (.681), OPS (1.077), OPS+ (187) and total bases (263).

Hitting .301 with a .396 on-base percentage, Ohtani is having the best offensive season of his career and is also leading the American League in walks with 62.

On the mound, Ohtani has been exceptional.

Across 20 starts this season, the phenom has posted a 9-5 record with a 3.43 ERA, striking out 156 batters across 120.2 innings while leading all of baseball in hits allowed per nine innings at just 5.9.

With Ohtani just months away from hitting the market and still without a playoff appearance as the Angels make a push for October, there isn't a team in baseball that wouldn't love Ohtani's services for the next decade.

While the price tag seems only in reach for the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees and apparently Padres of the world, Levine indicated that the Cubs would have the resources to sign Ohtani shall there be mutual interest.

Despite the Cubs' reported interest, fans should pump the brakes on pressing their custom Ohtani Cubs jerseys, with prior statements of preference to remain on the west coast to consider on top of the existing challenges for the Cubs.

Though the Cubs owe it to themselves and their fanbase as a large market team to pursue Ohtani, the North Siders may be better suited aiming their offseason priority toward a long-term deal with Cody Bellinger, who has fit seamlessly with the team on a one-year deal meant to reset his market.

Returning to near-peak form in 2023, Bellinger provides the Cubs with great defense at two positions while proving to be capable of being one of the game's most productive bats when healthy.

Although there's no certainty on what the rest of the 2023 season will bring, the Cubs front office owes it to their player core and their fanbase to pursue the elite talent that will be on the free agency market.

