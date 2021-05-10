Report: Indianapolis Colts sign Pro Bowler Eric Fisher to one-year, $9.4M deal

Report: Colts sign Eric Fisher to one-year, $9.4M deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly will sign veteran LT Eric Fisher to a one-year deal worth $9.4 million.

He will be tabbed to protect the blind side of Carson Wentz, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Colts back in March.

Fisher was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft and has made two Pro Bowls in eight seasons with the Chiefs. While he has been a strong anchor for Andy Reid’s offensive line, he has dealt with injuries in the last two seasons.

Fisher missed eight games in 2019 due to core muscle surgery and tore his Achilles tendon in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Bills in January. He was released by Kansas City in March.

It remains to be seen how Fisher will return from an Achilles injury, but he was instrumental in the team’s success the last two seasons. The Chiefs were 27-3 with Fisher on the field, including the postseason. In games where Fisher did not suit up, Kansas City went 5-4. He allowed only four sacks committed and had one holding penalty called against him in that span.