Report: Indiana State basketball coach Josh Schertz passes on Louisville job

Indiana State men's basketball coach Josh Schertz "passed" on the chance to become Louisville's next head coach, according to a report.

On Wednesday, Matt Norlander of CBSSports said Louisville was in discussions with Schertz and College of Charleston coach Pat Kelsey. However, Norlander noted Schertz passed on the job with the Cardinals.

Real time update: Louisville was in discussions into this afternoon with Josh Schertz and Pat Kelsey. Schertz, whose Indiana State team is still in the NIT, just passed on Louisville. It was a two-horse race. If Kelsey wants the job, it’s his. The sides need to negotiate terms. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 27, 2024

This doesn't mean Schertz is definitely coming back to Terre Haute next season. It has been widely reported the ISU coach has had discussions with Saint Louis about their vacancy.

ISU overcame a shaky first half on Tuesday night against Cincinnati in the NIT quarterfinals to win, 85-81. The Sycamores advanced to the semifinals and will take on the VCU/Utah winner at Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2.

Schertz, 48, is in his third season at Indiana State. He holds a 65-39 record.

Earlier this month, Louisville fired Kenny Payne after two seasons and a 12-52 record.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball coach Josh Schertz turns down Louisville