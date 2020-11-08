Report: Indiana Pacers will not buy out T.J. McConnell

T.J. McConnell proved to be a solid backup point guard for Indiana last season, giving it 6.5 points 5 assists a game in nearly 19 minutes a night. He’s not going to hit threes (he only takes one every five games on average), and he’s an undersized defender, but he’s strong in the locker room and the Pacers played teams basically even when he was on the court last season.

Indiana could buy out McConnell before the draft and save $2.5 million, but they will keep him around on the team option for another season, reports J. Michael at the Indy Star.

The Indiana Pacers will not buy out T.J. McConnell’s $3.5 million contract for $1 million, a league source with direct knowledge of the situation tells IndyStar, though they’ve yet to make their intentions official… McConnell, however, is a lock to return given the Pacers’ affinity for his professionalism, hustle and attitude despite his lack of 3-point shooting and having an undersized backcourt when he plays beside Aaron Holiday.

At $3.5 million for the season, McConnell brings good value as a rotation player.

How new coach Nate Bjorkgren will use McConnell and fit him in the rotation remains to be seen, but Indiana will keep the 28-year-old sixth-year player out of Arizona on the roster.

