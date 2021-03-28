Report: Indiana to hire Mike Woodson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana will hire former star player Mike Woodson as its new coach, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person requested anonymity because no official announcement had been made.

Woodson has spent 22 of the past 23 seasons coaching in the NBA. He was head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. He went 315-365 in those nine seasons.

And though he’s never coached at the college level, he has two attributes Hoosiers fans have craved for decades – a connection to three-time national championship coach Bob Knight and a name Indiana fans revere. He also brings something else athletic director Scott Dolson said he wanted – familiarity with an NBA-style game that would appeal to today’s high school and college players.

Woodson didn’t play on any of Knight’s title teams but he did graduate as the school’s second-leading scorer and the second player in school history to top 2,000 points. He still ranks fifth with 2,061.

He replaces Archie Miller, who was fired March 15.

Woodson will be the sixth Hoosiers coach since Knight was fired in September 2000.

Report: Indiana to hire Mike Woodson originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • AP source: Hoosiers to hire Mike Woodson as coach

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indiana will hire former star player Mike Woodson as its new coach, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday. The person requested anonymity because no official announcement had been made. Woodson has spent 22 of the past 23 seasons coaching in the NBA.

  • Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson named Indiana University's new head coach

    Knicks assistant coach ﻿Mike Woodson﻿'s journey with the University of Indiana is coming full circle. He's been named the team's new head coach.

  • Top seed Gonzaga crushes Creighton, advances to fifth men's Elite Eight

    The Bulldogs are trying to become the first team since Indiana in 1976 to go undefeated. First, they have to beat a Pac-12 team in the Elite Eight.

  • Stanford romps into Elite Eight, 89-62 over Missouri State

    Hannah Jump scored 17 points to lead top seed Stanford to an 89-62 romp over No. 5 Missouri State on Sunday, sending the Cardinal to the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament for the 21st time.

  • Final Four drought will end for either Baylor or Arkansas

    Whether it's Baylor or Arkansas, a proud program will see its long Final Four drought come to an end. For the third-seeded Razorbacks, the opportunity may be coming a bit quicker than expected in Eric Musselman's second season in charge. Top-seeded Baylor, meanwhile, has been a solid program for more than a decade under coach Scott Drew.

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

  • Mulkey, Schwartz lead Rice past Ole Miss for WNIT title

    Rice defeated Mississippi 71-58 Sunday in the championship game of the WNIT behind 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks from Lauren Schwartz.

  • No. 1 seed Michigan cruises to Elite 8 with dominant win over Florida State

    Michigan got bad news before Sunday's tip but had little trouble disposing of Florida State.

  • Prince William crowned 'world's sexiest bald man' and Stanley Tucci fans aren't having it

    Prince William has been crowned as the world's sexiest bald man and social media users are not on board, naming Stanley Tucci as the real bald champion.

  • Ghost of Bobby Knight looms over Indiana, Gonzaga

    While Gonzaga chases the first perfect season since Bobby Knight's 1976 Hoosiers team, Indiana is chasing past glory with an unexpected hire from the coaching legend's tree.

  • Penny wise: Memphis wins NIT title, has bigger goals for '22

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) Memphis has its first title with Penny Hardaway as coach, and these young Tigers could be set up for more. Boogie Ellis scored 23 points and Memphis never trailed after a fast start to beat Mississippi State 77-64 in the NIT championship game Sunday, wrapping up Hardaway's third season coaching his alma mater after the Tigers just missed out on their first NCAA Tournament since 2013-14. ''We want to win championships, and the NIT is just a start,'' Hardaway said.

  • Colts have $31 million in salary cap space after re-signing T.Y. Hilton

    Colts still have plenty of cap.

  • Stanley Tucci and Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson pushed back on Prince William being named 'world's sexiest bald man'

    The Sun reported survey results on the "world's sexiest bald men." Stanley Tucci, who didn't make the list of contenders, had a comical response.

  • Germany's liberal FDP cool on three-way tie-up with Greens and SPD

    The leader of Germany's pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) poured cold water on the prospect of a national alliance with the ecologist Greens and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) on Sunday, saying he saw little common ground. A slide in support for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian CSU sister party - together known as the "Union" - ahead of a September's parliamentary election has focused attention on various coalition scenarios. An opinion poll published on Sunday put support for the conservatives at just 25%, with the Greens closing in, on 23%.

  • Tennis: Konjuh's comeback gathers momentum after injury setbacks

    Ana Konjuh's career was blighted by injuries after arriving on Tour as a teenage prodigy but the Croatian is now ready to leave the frustrations behind as her comeback gathers steam. Konjuh was 15 when she won the Australian Open and the U.S. Open junior singles titles in 2013. Three days after turning 16 she beat then world number 14 Roberta Vinci in her WTA main draw debut.

  • UFC 260 highlights & recap: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

    Watch the UFC 260 highlights and recap from the championship main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Video: Jake Paul and Ben Askren get physical at Fight Club face-off UFC 260 highlights – Francis Ngannou KOs Stipe Miocic

  • As the battle for pay equity in sports rages on, more and more women are investing in themselves

    When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down leagues there was fear it would set women's sports back. Instead, women have gone forward with being the change they've long sought.

  • UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes

    UFC president Dana White called it "one of the fastest sell outs in UFC history." He was referring to a historical event, in which the promotion will welcome a full house of fans back to live fights, as UFC 261 sold out in minutes. At Thursday's UFC 260 press conference in Las Vegas, White foresaw the sellout coming. "I'm willing to go everywhere that they're willing to sell out. We had the pre-sale (for UFC 261) ... we broke the arena record already. I expect this thing to go on sale (Friday) and sell out in seconds." He wasn't far off, as VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., will welcome UFC 261 and fans to a house full of 15,000 seats. Not socially distanced. Not spaced out somehow. Simply, a packed house. The only notice on the Ticketmaster website was a warning that in purchasing tickets, fans accept the responsibility and risk of potentially being exposed to COVID-19 at the arena, agreeing not to hold the UFC or the arena liable if they contract the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. "Everybody is talking about they're first, they're first; they're not first; we are first," White continued on Thursday. "Nobody is going to do it like we're going to do it. They're talking outdoor arenas, most of them probably won't sell out, social distancing, all that stuff. We're selling out an arena; packed; record breaking. I'm excited. I'm gonna go everywhere that people want to do that." UFC 261 is slated to feature three title fights. The bill is topped by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman putting his belt on the line against Jorge Masvidal in a main event rematch. The co-main event pits women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against Jessica Andrade. The third title fight will see UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. Miesha Tate returning to UFC in July for Marion Reneau’s retirement fight https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1375473783335645190

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.