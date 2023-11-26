Report: Indiana fires Tom Allen

As the college football regular season comes to an end it’s a day to keep an eye on coaching firings. One hit early Sunday as Indiana has fired coach Tom Allen after seven seasons in charge. The original report came from the Indy Star.

Allen finishes his Indiana tenure at 33-49 overall and 18-43 in Big Ten play.

It’s the second year in a row Notre Dame sees an in-state Big Ten team going through a coaching change. Last year Jeff Brohm left Purdue to take the Louisville job.

Notre Dame and Indiana are slated to meet again for a home-and-home series in the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

