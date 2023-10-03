Report: Indiana basketball finalizes sites for series of games against Kentucky

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana men's basketball and Kentucky have agreed on the venues for their four-game series, according to Jon Rothstein.

The teams are scheduled to play annually through the 2028-29 season starting next year with each of the games expected to be played in December.

Here's where the games will be played:

2025-26: Rupp Arena

2026-27: Lucas Oil Stadium

2027-28: Rupp Arena

2028-29: Assembly Hall

The teams haven't played each other since the 2016 NCAA Tournament when Indiana won 73-76 in the Round of 32 as a No. 5 seed. The last regular season matchup between the school was in 2012 at the Georgia Dome when then No. 1 Kentucky won 102-90.

Kentucky leads the all-time series between the schools 32-25. Indiana is 10-2 against Kentucky at Assembly Hall and 1-8 at Rupp Arena all-time.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball sets venues for series against Kentucky