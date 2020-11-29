Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has been adamant that the team will continue on with Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback, but there are more signs that he won’t be the only quarterback playing a role against the Seahawks on Monday night.

Pederson said early last week that second-round pick Jalen Hurts could see more playing time on offense and the team reportedly devoted practice time to preparing for that possibility this week. Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that there was a “noticeable increase” in the number of first team snaps that Hurts took in practice this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hurts is expected to see more playing time than in previous games — he has played 31 snaps over 10 games — and, in a change from past games, he’s not expected to be on the field at the same time as Wentz.

Hurts has run 12 times for 56 yards and completed both passes he’s tried for 27 yards.

Report: Increased first team practice reps for Jalen Hurts this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk