Report: Iman Shumpert opts into $11 million for next season

This is as big a surprise as Guy Fieri being annoying.

Iman Shumpert played just 14 games last season due to knee surgery and was shipped out of Cleveland at the trade deadline to Sacramento as part of the Cavaliers’ midseason revamp. To put Shumpert’s value on the open market into perspective, the Clippers not wanting him is the reason DeAndre Jordan to Cleveland didn’t come together.

All of which made it a no-brainer Shumpert was going to opt into his contract for next season, as Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports reported.

Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert has opted into his $11M player option for the 2018-19 season, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2018





Don’t be surprised to hear Shumpert’s name pop up in trade talks again. He doesn’t fit well with the rebuilding Kings, but if he gets healthy and can show some of his old form as a solid role player, a playoff team may have some interest as we get into the season.