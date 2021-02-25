Report: Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu suffered broken nose vs. Michigan State

Report: Fighting Illini star Dosunmu suffers broken nose originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Fighting Illini might be without one of their stars when they take on the Cornhuskers on Thursday night.

Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu has a broken nose, a source confirmed to The Athletic. He's been fitted for a mask but it's unclear when the potential All-American will return to the floor for the No. 5 Illini, who host Nebraska tonight. Dosunmu suffered the injury at Michigan State. — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) February 25, 2021

Here’s the play when it happened:

Mady Sissoko is ejected from the game after contact to the face of Ayo Dosunmu during a drive to the basket. pic.twitter.com/mgIk8SiCw9 — CBB Talk (@CBBSuperFan) February 24, 2021

This season, Dosunmu is averaging 21 points/game, with 6.3 rebounds/game and 5.3 assists/game. His 21 ppg rank tied for ninth-best in the country right now.

After playing Nebraska, the Illini only have three more regular season games. Then, the Big Ten Tournament tips off on March 10.