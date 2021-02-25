Report: Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu suffered broken nose vs. Michigan State

Alex Shapiro
·1 min read
Report: Fighting Illini star Dosunmu suffers broken nose originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Fighting Illini might be without one of their stars when they take on the Cornhuskers on Thursday night.

Here’s the play when it happened:

This season, Dosunmu is averaging 21 points/game, with 6.3 rebounds/game and 5.3 assists/game. His 21 ppg rank tied for ninth-best in the country right now.

After playing Nebraska, the Illini only have three more regular season games. Then, the Big Ten Tournament tips off on March 10.

