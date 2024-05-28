Report: Illinois lands Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis

May 28—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood wanted an "action guy" to round out the 2024-25 Illinois roster. A player the Illini coach could use in multiple scenarios.

Booty ball. Pick-and-roll. Running off screens. A scorer and a facilitator in one. With positional size, of course.

Kasparas Jakucionis apparently fit the bill, and Illinois secured a commitment from the Lithuanian guard on Tuesday, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The move brings the Illini to 11 scholarship players for the coming season — nine newcomers — and likely finishes off the roster if Underwood doesn't change his mind about his last two open scholarships.

Jakucionis, who will turn 18 on Wednesday, is the second international addition to Illinois' 2024 recruiting class this month. The Illini previously signed Croatian center Tomislav Ivisic to go with in-state bigs Morez Johnson Jr. and Jason Jakstys.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Jakucionis played this past season for Barcelona's U18 team. He did make two appearances for Barcelona's top team in Liga Endesa and played in one Euroleague game, but he played primarily in the fourth-tier division in Spain (Liga EBA) with the U18 squad.

That level is where Jakucionis dominated. He averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in Liga EBA and shot 48 percent overall, 38 percent from three-point range and 89 percent at the free throw line.

Jakucionis put his playmaking on display during the Adidas Next Generation Tournament that ran in March and again last week. He put up several unique stat lines in the most recent set of games, with 17 assists in a win against Alba Berlin and 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Barcelona's tournament-ending loss to PYFM INSEP Paris.

Jakucionis has also represented Lithuania twice on the international stage. He averaged 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists at the 2022 FIBA U16 European Championship in Skopje, Macedonia, and put up 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game at the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championship in Niš, Serbia.

Illinois' group of nine newcomers for the 2024-25 season now boasts the four freshmen in the Class of 2024 and five transfers. The latter includes Mercer forward Jake Davis, Louisville guard Tre White, Arizona guard Kylan Boswell, Notre Dame forward Carey Booth and Evansville forward Ben Humrichous.