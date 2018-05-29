Report: Iguodala sought second opinion on knee, status for Game 1 vs Cavs 'unknown'

Andre Iguodala's left lateral knee contusion may be worse than anyone realizes.

Iguodala, who missed the final four games of the Western Conference Finals, sought a second opinion on his left knee, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

At this point, it's not certain if Iguodala will be available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cavs on Thursday.

Before Game 7 in Houston, head coach Steve Kerr offered this assessment of Iguodala's recovery.

"He's frustrated. He's totally frustrated. If he could play, he would play. But his body has not responded to this point. We're still hoping that over the next few days, if we are able to win tonight, he will make some improvement. But he has not gotten to where he needs to be," Kerr said.