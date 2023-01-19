Report: Ian Cunningham turns down Arizona Cardinals GM position

Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer.

Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer, writes Cunningham was offered Arizona "too," potentially indicating he was offered both the general manager positions for the Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.

Yet, it wouldn't make much sense to interview for both general manager spots, receive offers from both, and decline each of them. Sure, the situations are messy – especially in Arizona – but, he interviewed for both of them and twice with the Titans, displaying his intent.

Nevertheless, the only words Bears fans should read from the puzzling report are "turned it down." Reports dropped last week surrounding Cunningham's interest and set interviews for both the Cardinals and the Titans. Yet, both positions are filled, and Cunningham will return to the Bears.

RELATED: Warren's home run press conference signals new day for Bears

Cunningham, an acclaimed key cog in the Bears front office, has been working alongside general manager Ryan Poles since the latter was hired almost a year ago.

The two work in unison to attack the roster and coaching needs for the Bears. This offseason, the duo will step into an imperative period for the franchise.

Upon free agency, the NFL draft and potential trade scenarios, the Bears have the most ammunition of any team in the league.

They were granted the golden ticket in the draft by way of notching the worst record in the NFL (3-14), and therefore the No. 1 pick. More, the Bears have the most cap space of any team by a landslide (around ~$118M).

Story continues

The Bears' front office is left with a slew of possibilities. Which direction will they take their franchise from a roster standpoint?

Luckily, Poles won't be alone to answer that question, as his right-hand man will return to Chicago this year.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.