Report: Ian Cunningham set to interview with Titans, Cardinals

Report: Cunningham to interview with Titans, Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have scheduled interviews with Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for each of their general manager positions, according to Albert Breer.

Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons with the organization. The Titans finished 7-10 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

As for the Cardinals, they fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, while general manager Steve Keim has decided to "step away from his position in order to focus on his health."

Both vacancies have reported interest and requests in to interview Cunningham.

The Arizona Cardinals are beginning their GM search. They've put in a request to interview Bears AGM Ian Cunningham, per source. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 9, 2023

Cunningham was hired by Bears' general manager Ryan Poles to be his "right-hand man." The two are a bonded duo, having spent countless hours together on recruiting trips and in draft war rooms, while also having lived together when they each started at Halas Hall.

Before the Bears, Cunningham spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting as the director of college scouting before moving up to the director of player personnel by 2021. He helped Howie Roseman develop the Eagles into the best team in the NFL today.

Cunningham has proved crucial to Poles' operation, and losing him would be a major hit to the organization.

RELATED: Schrock: No. 1 pick sets Bears up for transformational offseason

The Bears have a vital offseason ahead.

They earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where they have seven other selections ahead. They also have ~$118 million in cap space to work with this offseason – the most in the NFL by a large margin.

Story continues

Keeping Cunningham around will be crucial to their offseason.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!