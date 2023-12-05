REPORT: Huskers meet with another transfer portal quarterback

A new report has stated that the Nebraska Cornhuskers have met with another quarterback in the transfer portal. On3 has reported that Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt and Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield had a conversation on Monday.

The four-star prospect threw for 139 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Spartans in 2023. As a senior in high school in 2022, he led West Linn High School to a 12-1 record and the Oregon Class 6A State Title Game. Leavitt would throw for 3,065 yards with 36 touchdowns while running for 720 yards and eight touchdowns.

Nebraska has already met with another quarterback in the transfer portal, former Kansas State signal caller Will Howard. Leavitt will have four years of eligibility remaining after transferring.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire