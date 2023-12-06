REPORT: Huskers add Baylor transfer QB Blake Shapen to list of targets

Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt and Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord are two of the most recent names to be discussed at the quarterback position for Nebraska when it comes to the transfer portal targets. But there is another name to throw in that group as well.

That name would be Baylor transfer Blake Shapen, according to multiple reports, including from the Omaha World-Herald and Husker Online. Communication between the two sides has gone as far as Cornhuskers offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield meeting with Shapen recently in Waco.

Updated story on Nebraska's busy 24 hours visiting transfer portal QBs. Now includes a bit of insight from Baylor's Blake Shapen on how many schools are in the mix with him:https://t.co/xXv0LnQIl3 — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) December 6, 2023

Shapen was originally a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle out of Shreveport, Lousiana, committing to Baylor over about a dozen other scholarship offers, including Arizona State, Ole Miss, UCLA, and USC. Notably, he committed to the Bears after the departure of Matt Rhule from the Baylor program.

During his career with Baylor, the 6-foot-0, 192-pound quarterback played in 27 games, completing 63.7% of his passes for 5,574 yards with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. This season, Shapen appeared in eight games for Baylor, completing 61.7% of his passing attempts for 2,188 yards and 13 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions. He also has 184 career rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

On top of Leavitt, McCord, and now Shapen, another name that has been discussed and will be worth keeping an eye on is Kansas State transfer Will Howard.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire