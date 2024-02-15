REPORT: Husker defensive back no longer on roster

A new report has stated that a Nebraska defensive back is no longer on the roster. Safety Corey Collier Jr. is no longer listed as a Husker, according to Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.

Collier Jr. joined Nebraska for the 2023 season after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Florida Gators. In his only season at Nebraska, the safety appeared in five games but did not record any tackles.

The Cornhuskers 2024 recruiting class included ten defensive backs. They also added from the transfer portal with cornerback Blye Hill from FCS school St. Francis.

