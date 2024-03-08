Report: Hunter Henry finalizing new deal with Patriots

Hunter Henry is staying put.

The veteran tight end was on track to become a free agent next week, but NFL Media reports that he is finalizing a deal to remain with the Patriots. It is set to be a three-year deal, although no financial terms have been reported.

Henry signed a three-year deal with the Pats as a free agent in 2021 and he caught 133 passes for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns over the last three seasons. With Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown still set for free agency, Henry would be the only experienced tight end under contract in New England.

The Patriots also signed tackle Chuks Okorafor this week and they are among the teams with the most cap space heading into the new league year, so there should be more signings to come in the near future.